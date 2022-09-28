Supercars Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Supercars has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Supercars has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $9,162.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Supercars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000911 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Supercars

Supercars (CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Supercars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

