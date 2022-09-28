Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.90

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.