Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 628.6% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNMCY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. 8,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Suncorp Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

