Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Declares $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 114.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE SUI opened at $137.22 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $136.48 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 129,321 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,373,000 after acquiring an additional 60,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after purchasing an additional 77,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

