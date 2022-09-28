Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Stock Price Up 27.7%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating) shares were up 27.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 1,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Summer Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

