Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Down 93.7% in September

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the August 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance

Sumitomo Chemical stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. 140,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,907. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. Sumitomo Chemical has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $26.68.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

