Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SUOPY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455. Sumco has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $825.65 million during the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

