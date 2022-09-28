Straight Path Wealth Management Sells 446 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Straight Path Wealth Management lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 3.1% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 847,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,430,000 after purchasing an additional 127,682 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,739,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,015,000. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 87.6% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 313,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 146,263 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 418,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 128,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,560. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

