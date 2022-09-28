Straight Path Wealth Management Invests $1.22 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,741,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,798,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,816 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65.

