Straight Path Wealth Management Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Straight Path Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636,620 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.03.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.