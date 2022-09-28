Straight Path Wealth Management Buys 277 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 355,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after buying an additional 42,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. 469,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,492. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.