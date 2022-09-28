Straight Path Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 121,313 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,125. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

