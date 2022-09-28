Straight Path Wealth Management Acquires 6,247 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 308.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. 1,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

