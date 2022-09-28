StormX Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, StormX has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One StormX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $71.62 million and $5.78 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011108 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX’s launch date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

