Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 382 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stone Point Wealth LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 343,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.