Stone Point Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,544 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,223. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.