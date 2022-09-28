Stone Point Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 28,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,569. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $29.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.