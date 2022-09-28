Stone Point Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:A traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average of $126.75. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

