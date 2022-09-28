Stone Point Wealth LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHYD. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,202. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73.

