Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $623,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,022,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,901,000 after purchasing an additional 204,471 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 63,332,619 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43.

