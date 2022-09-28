Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 618.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after buying an additional 662,693 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 986,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,438,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4,551.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 123,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,687,000 after acquiring an additional 120,521 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.51. 472,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,617,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $370.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.