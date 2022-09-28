Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 3,384 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 855,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,856,068. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.