Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Walmart by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.4 %

WMT stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.74. 171,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.89. The company has a market cap of $360.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.



