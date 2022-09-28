StockNews.com Lowers Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

DDS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dillard’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.75.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $262.94 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $167.03 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.88.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.81 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.62%.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Dillard’s by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after acquiring an additional 178,137 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Dillard’s by 121.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 75.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 47,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $19,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.