StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Mannatech Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $22.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.14.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
