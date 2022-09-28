StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEXGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $22.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEXGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

