StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

LPCN stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lipocine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at $575,266.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth $901,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 440,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 125,124 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth $85,805,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

(Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.