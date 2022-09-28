StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Stock Performance
Shares of HZN stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
