StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Performance

Shares of HZN stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Global

About Horizon Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

