StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Biocept Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.78. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Biocept

Biocept Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biocept by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biocept by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

