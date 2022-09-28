StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
Biocept Trading Up 8.7 %
Shares of Biocept stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.78. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Trading of Biocept
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
