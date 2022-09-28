StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $41.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.24.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.