StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $41.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

