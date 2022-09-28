StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Gaia Price Performance
Gaia stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.64. Gaia has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $11.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.