StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Price Performance

Gaia stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.64. Gaia has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $11.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Gaia by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

