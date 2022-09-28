StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Maxim Group lowered ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, WBB Securities raised ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContraFect currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

ContraFect Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.18 on Friday. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Further Reading

