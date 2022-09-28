Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) CEO Sara E. Armbruster Acquires 5,735 Shares

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,830.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steelcase Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 129,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $783.68 million, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.16.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 446.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,175,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 100,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,545 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.