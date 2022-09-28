Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 611,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 291,444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. 183,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $26.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

