Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the coffee company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Starbucks has raised its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $87.11. 7,843,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,333,814. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

