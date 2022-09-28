Starbase Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $297,807.00 (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $236,692.73 and $297,807.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,563.66 or 0.99929151 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057228 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00063483 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00079052 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Minsk team in 2020, FileStar has an open-source developer community that contributes to an ever-growing code base. FileStar has implemented a distributed storage incentive mechanism based on Filecoin through technological innovations, refined design for economic model and governance mechanism, and has gradually evolved from distributed storage to distributed Internet incentive layer. The FileStar protocol native token is STAR, used to pay for gas and storage. Miners get STAR mining rewards and gas rewards. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

