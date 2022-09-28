Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Increased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SWK shares. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.87.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

