Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) VP Sells $41,190.24 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $41,190.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,501.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,226. The company has a market capitalization of $711.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.40. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMP. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

See Also

