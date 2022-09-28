Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Shares Up 16.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL – Get Rating) shares traded up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.95. 1,408,977 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 354,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

Standard Lithium Stock Up 16.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$975.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.