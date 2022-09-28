SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.35

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSPPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.