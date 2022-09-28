SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 53.7% in September

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the August 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,150.00.

SSE stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. SSE has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.7153 dividend. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

