SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 3,575.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,991,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPYR remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 309,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,388. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. SPYR has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

