SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 3,575.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,991,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SPYR Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SPYR remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 309,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,388. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. SPYR has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
SPYR Company Profile
