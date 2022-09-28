Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.02. 95,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83. The firm has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

