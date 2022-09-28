Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $7,599,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Price Performance

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $6.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.62. 23,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.84. The company has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.