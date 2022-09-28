Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 162.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,031,038 shares of company stock worth $1,228,285,068. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.74.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.39. 651,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,804,382. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

