Spirit of America Management Corp NY Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.8% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after buying an additional 174,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 502,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,957,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

