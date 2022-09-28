Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $311,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Ventas were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 696,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

VTR traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. 48,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.47.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

