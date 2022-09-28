Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,988,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 186,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $53.19. 104,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,901. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

