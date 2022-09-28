Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 25.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,002,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.