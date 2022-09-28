Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 2,250 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,222 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 1.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PXD traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.12. 49,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,417. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $165.92 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.11 and a 200-day moving average of $242.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

