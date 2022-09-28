Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 1,500 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.75. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $39.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

In other news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

